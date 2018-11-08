Oshiomhole’s Investigation: PDP Accuses Buhari of Concealing Corruption

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as reprehensible, revelations that the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency is concealing alleged bribery and corrupt practices involving the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, who is being investigated by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The party said it is privy to the pressure from the Buhari Presidency on the DSS, which reportedly detained and grilled Oshiomhole, to let him off the hook for fears that his investigation will unearth the complicity of the Presidency and other key APC members in the scam.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party alleged that apart from the billions of Naira he allegedly stole from the coffers of Edo State when he was governor, Oshiomhole is being questioned for allegedly collecting billions of Naira bribe from some ministers and other APC sources in Adamawa, Rivers, Kano and Imo states to manipulate the 2019 electoral process.

This is in addition to allegedly collecting billions of Naira from Presidency sources to influence electoral officers, independent observers and certain polling organizations ahead of the 2019 election, part of which was allegedly diverted for personal use of some APC leaders.

The PDP had persistently raised alarm over corruption allegation against the APC Chairman and the continued official cover provided for him by the Buhari Presidency including stalling his investigation and prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged stealing of billions of Naira from Edo State coffers.

“If the Buhari Presidency has nothing to hide; if it is not complicit in the alleged scam, it should allow the DSS and EFCC a free hand to investigate and prosecute his party’s factional chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, particularly now that all issues are laid bare before Nigerians.

“As long as the DSS and the EFCC are not allowed to put Oshiomhole into the dock, the Buhari Presidency does not have the moral rectitude to speak on corruption.



“This is especially as the involvement of the DSS shows that the corruption burden of the APC Chairman has already become a security risk for our nation,” the said.