Oshiomhole is a ‘Man on The Run’, Reno Mocks APC Chairman

The embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has again gotten some banters thrown his way from a former Presidential aide and major critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration, Reno Omokri.

Omokri in his regular “RenosDarts” mocked Oshiomhole’s present ordeal in the series of tweets where he tagged the chairman of the ruling APC as a man ‘known for running his mouth now on the run’.

“Has anyone seen Adams Oshiohmole’s pretty face in public? Rather strange that such a handsome man who is not shy of talking to journalists suddenly disappears from public view. I hope all is well? I remember when he insulted GEJ. Now nemesis is catching up with him”, he said.

He went further to mock Oshiomhole stating that the same officers of the Department of State Service (DSS) that Oshiomhole used to lock down the National Assembly in his desperate bid to unseat the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki is the same DSS that has now been used to “disgrace, harass and chase the beautiful Adams away from Nigeria”.

“Oshiomhole, a man known for running his mouth is now on the run. Adams, a man notorious for accusing others of corruption is now being accused by his masters of corruption. I’m a bestselling writer, but even I can’t imagine or write this. God is just the best writer!” he added.

Omokri further advised that Oshiomhole’s case should be a lesson to Southerners who let themselves be pawns in fights between “opposing Northern juggernauts”.

Such a Southerner he said, gets caught in exchange of gunfire and as the dust clears, the Northern brothers will remain standing and even reconcile!

“Who knew that Adams Oshiohmole could run as fast as Usain Bolt! DSS just helped Oshiomhole discover his talents as an athlete. Small interrogation and the man just bolted. He should have stayed. Hasn’t he heard that they use ₦3.5 million to feed Buhari’s detainees!

“It is not a coincidence that Oshiomhole started #OkpekpeRace! For years he has been watching the runners at Okpekpe and now that DSS has come for him, he put the lessons learnt at the Okpekpe Race to good use. I hope he didn’t leave his foreign investment behind”.

It will be recalled that Oshiomhole was alleged to have been arrested and questioned by the DSS, over allegations of fraud and his involvement in the recently concluded APC Primaries.

He was said to have travelled out of the country immediately he was released from custody.