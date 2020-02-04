Oshiomhole ‘hell-bent’ on causing mayhem, call him to order – APC tells Buhari

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the party to order.

The state chapter of the party said Oshiomhole was “hell-bent” on disrupting the peace in Edo State by provoking people of the state with his actions of disrespecting state government directives.

Joseph Osagiede, the spokesman of APC in the state, spoke while addressing a press conference in Benin City, the state capital.

Osagiede alleged that the APC National Chairman was attacking people of the state but presenting a situation that he was being attacked.

He warned that people of the state may rise up against Oshiomhole if the police failed to stop him.

Osagiede said: “The way Oshiomhole does things is; to create an impression that he was being attacked. He has a ground troop in Edo North to torment people.

“It is Oshiomhole behind the attacks in Edo. If the police did not stop him, the people will rise against him.

“Edo people will begin to realize that he is deadly. He is provoking Edo people in such a manner that there will be anarchy so that he can perfect what he tried to do with the National Assembly. Recalled he wanted the National Assembly to take over the House of Assembly and when that failed he resorted to violence to create anarchy.

“He is seeking violence means to disrupt the peace of the state. We are calling on President Buhari to call Oshiomhole to order. Oshiomhole is hell-bent on causing anarchy in the state.”

This is coming at a time when the State governor, Godwin Obaseki had threatened to arrest Oshiomhole.

Obaseki had submitted a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, and Department of State Services, DSS, calling for the arrest of the APC National Chairman for disobeying orders.