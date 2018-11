The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshimohole, has made a surprise appearance at the venue of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s book launch.

He arrived at the same time with a former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio recently left Peoples Democratic Party for the APC. Their arrival at the venue also disrupted events.

Oshiomhole ensured that he took photographs with the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus.