Ortom mourns as Aper Aku’s wife passes on

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has commiserated with the family of the late the first civilian governor of the state, Aper Aku, over the death of Mrs Victoria Aper Aku, the late governor’s wife.

Mrs. Victoria Aku died on Sunday at the Family Practice Hospital, Makurdi at the of age 77 years. Ortom, in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and ICT, Mr Tahav Agerzua, described the deceased as a dependable pillar of support to her husband when he led Benue.

“She was a humble daughter of Benue, who cherished farming and was deep into it to the very end,” he said. The governor prayed God to grant her loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss and grant the deceased eternal rest.

Aku served as Benue State governor between 1979 and 1983 before the then civilian regime, led by President Shehu Shagari, was overthrown by the military on December 31, 1983. Aku died at a private hospital in Lagos, in 1988, after a protracted illness.