ORIFLAME CHANGED MY LIFE

Mrs. Uzu Ukamaka now a Gold Director with Oriflame as her entire life changed. Her dreams and goals have been achieved just saying yes… to oriflame

Here is her story……

So ma, how did you stumble into this life changing opportunity?

Well, I got to know about this wonderful company on the 3rd of June 2015 through a colleague of mine who resigned immediately she joined oriflame in June 2015.

I never knew why she resigned not until she brought the opportunity to me, I had my doubt but after doing some research I decided to give it a trial and today my story has changed. I joined oriflame on the 13th of July 2015 and up till date the blessings has been flowing and has never stopped and will never stop.

What was your reason for taking up the decision to joining Oriflame?

My reason for joining oriflamme was to travel abroad and to have time for my family. Prior to being a teacher I was a banker in one of the commercial banks. I was earning in 5 figures, I was denied Visa 3 times even as a banker.

I resigned from banking job and ventured into teaching with the hope of having my family time and also to manage my time. Well, that wasn’t forthcoming at all. In the school where I taught I was earning as low as 25k monthly with little or no time for me and my family.

So what are your reasons for resigning in the school you once taught?

As at when I joined teaching job, I have already given up on travelling abroad, so I just needed a job that will give me time freedom, I resigned from my teaching job because the time management I needed was not forth coming.

How has oriflame changed your life?

Am deeply glad I said yes to Oriflame, I never doubted the company for once. Oriflame has given my dream more life and now I can soar high like the true eaglet I was born to be.

I am making good professional income and I was able to fulfill my dream of travelling abroad with oriflame. So leaving my teaching job gave room to work and make money from the comfort of my home.

I now earn quality Professional income of 6-7 figures monthly.

I now live a life on my own, I call the shot, and I control my time (Am my own boss)

I make more than 7 times the earning I get from when I was working in a bank

My dream of travelling abroad has been fulfilled by Oriflame.

In 2017, I travelled to 3 continents such as:

Africa: Ghana Europe: Italy- Rome, Greece-Athens, Myconos, Amsterdam and France. Asia: Turkey- Kusadasi, Ephesus.

In 2018 I travelled to 2 Countries which are:

Germany and France

Did you pay for these entire trips?

The trip is an all expense paid by Oriflame. I have travelled to various locations in Nigeria. In Oriflame all trips are free both within and outside Nigeria.

For people that want to join this life changing company what do you have for them?

My dear good people of Nigeria and to the world at large. You can achieve all you want with Oriflame all you have to do is to register with only 3k

You can order for products of your choice such as:

Skincare products

Makeup

Fragrance

Bath and body

Men

You can order for any products of your choice and you stand to make 30% profit from every product you sell.

You still get paid at the end of the month for buying and the selling products and also introducing the oriflame opportunities to others.

Can one really travel abroad?

Of course, it’s no joke. You can travel to many countries such as:

France Paris

Germany Frankfurt

Italy Rome

Greece- Athens and Mykonos

Turkey- Ephesus and Kusadasi

Holland Amsterdam

Miami Florida

More loading Sweden, Australia and Los Angeles.

For those who are interested in joining the business, how can one contact you?

I’m totally willing to reach out and show others out there this opportunity that changed my life. Are you a stay at home mom, graduate, unemployed or do you seek to have an extra stream of income?

Oriflame provides a continuous financial freedom, you get to look your best (looking good) with the fabulous organic products which has no chemicals hence secures you from cancer.

You also get to have fun through an all-expense paid trip to different countries (trust me I have enjoyed the fun part in my entire abroad trip and in oriflame directors seminars at Eko hotels and Tinapa).

You also get a monthly allowance which is a residual income (residual income is something you work for now but keeps yielding income monthly forever)

A cash award is also given as an appreciation for your hard work and commitment. So tell me what kind of job offers this? It’s only in Oriflame you get all this.

You can reach me on 08035960025 (whatsup is enabled with this number) or send an email to ukamakalucky@gmail.com