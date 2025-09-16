spot_img
September 16, 2025 - 10:55 AM

Ordinance Day: NOA DG Urges Nigerians to Honour National Symbols

News
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has called on Nigerians to demonstrate greater respect and commitment to the nation’s symbols as the country marks the 2025 National Ordinance Day.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Issa-Onilu reminded citizens that the National Flag, Coat of Arms, National Anthem, Pledge, Constitution, and other emblems of sovereignty are not just ceremonial objects but powerful representations of Nigeria’s unity, dignity, and identity.

“Respect for our national symbols is respect for Nigeria itself. Each time we hoist the flag correctly, recite the pledge sincerely, or sing the anthem with pride, we affirm our loyalty and commitment to the ideals of our nation,” he said.

He explained that September 16 is annually observed as National Ordinance Day to commemorate the formal handover of Nigeria’s national symbols at independence. According to him, the occasion should serve as a reminder to Nigerians to live out the values of unity, discipline, and service that the ordinances embody.

The NOA boss further urged schools, communities, organizations, and government institutions to consciously integrate respect for national symbols into their daily practices, stressing that such efforts will help deepen national identity and strengthen social cohesion.

He assured that the NOA remains committed to nationwide sensitization and active collaboration with stakeholders to ensure that Nigerians, particularly the younger generation, appreciate the significance of national symbols and uphold the dignity they represent.

