Oprah Winfrey’s mum dies at 83

Vernita Lee, mother of Media Icon, Oprah Winfrey has died at the age of 83.

She died last Thursday during the United States Thanksgiving Day but the information was made public yesterday. Lee died at her home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Oprah’s niece, Alisha Hayes, was the first to announce the death on Facebook, and confirmed by representatives for the star.

Alisha wrote, “My grandmother, Rest in Peace,” sharing pictures of the two together.

“I lost my beautiful grandma on Thanksgiving. She was the number one supporter of Pat’s (Alisha’s restaurant) and was the person who named our restaurant.

“We will miss her and will carry on her legacy of good eating! We love you Vernita Lee!” She added.

In her tribute, Oprah Winfrey said, “She lived a good life and is now at peace.” Winfrey shared a photo of her mother surrounded in a touching tribute she posted to Instagram on Monday.

“Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding my mother Vernita Lee’s passing.

“It gives our family great comfort knowing she lived a good life and is now at peace ,” she wrote.