Opportunities abounds in Nigeria

In his poem THE ROAD NOT TAKEN, Robert Frost wrote “I shall be telling this with a sigh. Somewhere ages and ages hence; Two roads diverged in a wood, and I- I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference”. In Nigeria today, so many people are fixated by the insecurity that has become the talk of the town that they don’t even want to go out and do anything. This has led to so much fear that the majority of people are not prepared to take life on by taking advantage of new opportunities, create new business and start doing something mindboggling with their lives. I say to you, don’t be paralyzed by all the fear of insecurity you are hearing about.

You are not designed to survive, God want you to live. Don’t deny the insecurities around you and at the same, don’t let it define and control your life. You have a life to live. As a nation, we should not be allowed this so-called insecurity to imprison and paralyzed our creative, daring and can-do attitude of Nigerians. Nigeria is always creative and daring people, so I say to our young men and women, continue to think of new ideas, create new products, new institutions.

Think about how you will squeeze water out of stone. People must still come together and form synergies and begin new businesses from scratch and become employers of labour. Get out and build new institutions. Think solutions to problems we have in the energy sector, environment, education, transportation, health, agriculture, refuse collection and publishing. Think a solution to the problem of insecurity.

This nation needs men and women, who will create something so unique and exceptional all from your imagination. People who will make a big difference in the way we live and relate to one another.

Let me share with you three outlines that will help you think outside the box and cash in on the challenges we are facing as a country right now.

Firstly, follow the part of creative thinking. This is your ability to bring something new into existence. You have to think very well and very deep. You have to think very late into the night and wake up at dawn still thinking. The proof of your passion is the investment of your time. Think and convert what you have thought about into a product or service. For example, can you think about how we can turn all the waste we generate in Nigeria into products, which you can export to Europe America and China earning us foreign exchange? That wouldn’t be a bad idea; turning waste into foreign exchange-earners. Can you think about how you can establish your own railway line like my good friend Richard Branson did in the United Kingdom and start transporting people from one part of the country to the other? Common it is doable.

I know you will say that no one has done it here before. That is what I’m saying, it does not matter if no one has done it before you can be the first person to do it. The other day I had information that they need hundreds of millions of dollar worth of cassava chips in Asia. Why can’t we use all our vast land to plant cassava and process the tubers into cassava chip, then export them to Asia? That might even make cassava to displace crude oil as a top forex earner for Nigeria. Guess what it takes, just between six months to one year from planting to harvesting and cassava chips will be ready for China.

Secondly, follow the part of the passion. Passion here simply means your enthusiasm, what you love to do. Let me ask you a simple question; what are you passionate about right now? If everybody in Nigeria is to be paid the same amount of money, what would you like to do? Or better, what will love do even if you will not be paid at all?

You see, to create something out of nothing is no mean task. If you are not passionate about what you do, if you don’t care about what you want to bring into existence, the chances are that it won’t see the light of the day. Your master key to success is an obsession. If you know me very well, you’ll see how I’m obsessed about absorbing valuable information that I can use to increase the quality of my life and the lives of others. Passion generates energy and the capacity for industry. Passion gives you the determination to push through wholeheartedly that idea you are working on, even if you are starving to death.

If you are truly passionate about an idea you must let the creative process of that idea absorb you and take all your time.

Passion also involves being effective, efficient, and discipline in organizing your time.

Thirdly, seek to make a difference. To make a difference, you have to do something different or you have to do a different thing. It is the cultivation of your uniqueness with the passion that sets you up for independent success in life.

You must see opportunity when others see problems. If you want to be successful in this life you must be able to take something of little significance and turn it into something of great value.

In this year 2020, so many Nigerians are dying of traveling to America until the visa ban came. Why are you dying to travel out; either by hook or crook means when you and I can decide to make Nigeria better than Europe and America put together? Can you imagine their strategy for the new slave trade? Visa lottery. There is no need to bring ships to load our people away, now Africans have to fly to go and sign the deal over there!

It is indeed an astonishing paradox that Africa, where many people in America are dreaming to come and settle, is the same place so many young Africans are dying to go and slave away their lives. This is totally ridiculous and unacceptable.

You can make it in this Nigeria instead of going to expose yourself to the cold weather of Europe and America. Let’s stay here and make Nigeria great.

The angels are still in the whirlwinds.

Thank you for allowing me to share my candid thoughts with you today. You are not born to suffer, there is a seed of greatness within you. Only you can make your life a masterpiece. You have an option, either you sit down and bemoan your fate or use your mind to design a workable plan and go live your life intentionally. The choice is yours. Thank you and God bless you. God bless Nigeria.

Matthew is a Motivational Speaker. Email:matthewoyebooks@yahoo.com