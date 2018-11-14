Operation Crocodile Smile III Detroys Illegal Refinery in Eket, Ibeno, Degema Others

In continuation of Operation Crocodile Smile III in 6 Division Area of Responsibility (AOR), troops of the Division have intensified patrols both on land and in the creeks as well as the water ways to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

In one of such patrols conducted by troops of 2 Brigade under 6 Division, a crack patrol team of the Brigade on November 8, 2018 located and destroyed illegally refined products Dump Site within Eket and Ibeno Local Government Areas (LGA) in Akwa Ibom State.

A total of 500 drums and 2 surface tanks were destroyed in the course of the operation.

In similar operations conducted by troops of 16 Brigade on November 9, 2018, 6 illegal oil bunkering sites were discovered and destroyed at KM 45 Bille, Degema LGA of Rivers State.

Additionally, 4 large reservoirs containing stolen crude oil and 7 Cotonou boats used in the illicit act were also destroyed.

Further patrols within Awonikiri in Bille Degema LGA of Rivers State conducted on 10th November 2018 by the troops led to the discovery of a hideout for militants/sea pirates.

Items recovered in the camp include: 2 gas cookers, a DSTV Dish and 2 Samsung Plasma Television sets, a battery charger, 2 generating sets, 2 ladders, a Sesco mobile Handset, 24 rounds of 9 mm calibre bullets, a pair of camouflage uniform, a camouflage face cap and a camouflage T-Shirt.

In the same vein, troops of Sector 1, Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe (JTF OPDS) continued their robust anti-illegal oil bunkering patrols in Yokri near Funkoro Forest of Burutu LGA Delta State where they discovered and destroyed 3 illegal refining camps with 4 large dug out pits and 12 surface tanks.

Same day, the troops also discovered 3 illegal refining sites at Obodo Asisan, Ogbesedua and Ogbokoko all in Warri South LGA which were hitherto destroyed in previous operations but being reactivated currently.

Nevertheless, the troops successfully destroyed all the 3 illegal refining camps including 10 cooking tanks, 2 Cotonou boats and 2 pumping machines.

Two suspects, Oghenemaga Egubare and Maxwell Umar were also arrested at the illegal oil bunkering camp vicinity and handed over to sister security agency for investigation and possible prosecution.

In another development, the Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Aminu Ilitasu said that troops of 19 Battalion under Sector 1 JTF OPDS conducted an Educational Outreach at Ethiope Model Primary School and Malachi Primary School Sapele where free Exercise Books were distributed to the pupils.

Activities of Operation CROCODILE SMILE III in 6 Division AOR continue with day and night patrols by troops of the Division with the aim of curtailing all criminal activities within the Niger Delta region and presenting a genuine platform for development of the region.