OpenAI Updates ChatGPT Voice Feature To Sound More Human

The improvement, which went live over the weekend, focuses on how the voice sounds and flows when users speak to ChatGPT out loud.

The updated voice now speaks in a way that sounds more human.

It includes smoother tones, better pacing, and clearer emotional expressions like empathy and sarcasm.

These changes make conversations feel less robotic and more like talking to a real person.

Besides sounding better, the voice feature also works better for translating languages.

Users can ask ChatGPT to interpret conversations in different languages, and it will keep translating until told to stop or switch to another language.

This feature is now available to all users who subscribe to the paid version of ChatGPT, across different devices and countries.

However, users might notice small issues, such as strange changes in pitch or tone.

The update also doesn’t fully fix some known bugs, such as moments when the voice produces random sounds or music in the background.