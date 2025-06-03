One Bread, No Toilet: The Shameful Reality of Niger’s Displaced Citizens

By all standards of decency and humanity, what is happening to the displaced victims of the Niger State flood is not just shameful—it is an indictment of a system that repeatedly turns its back on its most vulnerable. In Mokwa Local Government Area, thousands who have lost everything to the rampaging floodwaters are now being forced to suffer a second disaster—one crafted not by nature, but by human negligence and administrative apathy.

It is heartbreaking to hear the cries of men, women, and children who, having escaped the grip of death by flood, are now slowly being choked by the grip of inaction. “They only give us one bread and one Cowbell,” a victim lamented. Imagine escaping a flood that swallowed your home, your livelihood, your dignity—only to be tossed a piece of bread like you’re in a zoo. That’s not aid. That’s mockery.

Let us not sugarcoat the matter. The makeshift camps set up for these displaced Nigerians are not fit for animals, let alone human beings. No toilets. No clean water. No medication. No dignity. And yet, we expect them to remain calm, to wait patiently for help that crawls like a wounded snail. We demand their silence in the face of prolonged suffering.

How did we arrive at this point where people are crowded into primary school buildings without the most basic of amenities? Are they second-class citizens? Or has our empathy grown so cold that we now measure compassion in slices of bread and sachets of Cowbell milk? Government officials speak of “packages” and “rations” like they’re feeding poultry—not humans who are grieving, sick, and in dire need of real help.

One cannot help but question the sense of urgency—or the lack of it. According to the acting Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Hussaini Ibrahim, food items were being delivered, mattresses sent, and assessments made. But this is disaster management, not a wedding party. Every hour counts. Bureaucracy should not be the noose around a drowning man’s neck.

Let us call a spade by its true name: this is a humanitarian failure of monumental proportions. When toilets are absent in camps housing displaced citizens, disease becomes inevitable. When medical supplies are inadequate, preventable illnesses become death sentences. When clean water is unavailable, desperation turns to chaos. And yet, we hear officials giving long-winded breakdowns of items distributed, without showing the people themselves.

The numbers don’t lie. The National Emergency Management Agency confirms 159 deaths, over 3,000 people displaced, and hundreds of households torn apart. But numbers, cold as they are, cannot reflect the agony of a mother with a sick child and no medicine. They cannot capture the frustration of a father watching his family go hungry under a leaking roof. Behind every statistic is a soul begging for attention.

One would expect that after years of flood warnings, we’d have proactive systems in place. But as always, we wait until lives are lost before officials begin to “monitor” and “assess.” What happened to disaster preparedness? What happened to contingency plans? Do we always have to be caught with our trousers down before we act?

Even volunteers and health workers—our unsung heroes—have cried out. With empty medicine boxes and their hands tied, they’re doing their best with what little they have. Their voices, too, echo the larger failure: “The drugs we are having are not much. Government should please assist us with some drugs.”

It is deeply ironic that in a country that boasts of multi-billion-naira budgets, its poorest citizens are handed crumbs during their darkest hour. We must ask: where are the allocations for disaster relief? Who monitors how these funds are spent? And why, after so many tragedies, do we still behave like each new flood is the first we’ve ever seen?

Let’s be clear: nobody is asking for luxury. These victims are not demanding mansions or gourmet meals. They are pleading for dignity—something every Nigerian, rich or poor, deserves. A toilet. Clean drinking water. Paracetamol. Shelter that doesn’t reek of hopelessness. Is that too much to ask?

Our leaders must remember that governance is not about sharing food when the camera is rolling. It’s about foresight, compassion, and the ability to act swiftly when disaster strikes. True leadership doesn’t need applause—it needs action. And right now, action is what Niger’s flood victims are desperately praying for.

Until we treat displaced Nigerians with the dignity they deserve, we will continue to recycle grief. Floodwaters may rise and fall, but the true disaster is the deliberate indifference of those in power. History will not forget how we responded—or failed to respond—when our people were at their lowest.

Let those who have ears, listen. Because next time, the flood may come for you.

Stanley Ugagbe is a Social Commentator. He can be reached via stanleyakomeno@gmail.com