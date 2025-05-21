One Arrested, Gun and Drugs Recovered as Crime Mars Imo Awka Festival

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested one individual, along with others still at large, who was allegedly turning the annual Imo Awka festival into an avenue for criminal activities.

The arrest was made yesterday during the Umuokpu visit, an integral festival aspect.

There were reports of citizens’ robbery, harassment, and intimidation by youths, hiding under the guise of the festival.

Addressing newsmen in Awka, the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the arrest of the suspect led to the recovery of a locally made Beretta pistol, one live round of ammunition, and other incriminating items.

According to him, the police acted on intelligence gathered over time regarding how miscreants, under the guise of celebrating the Imo Awka festival, engaged in criminal acts, became unruly, and made life unbearable for the law-abiding residents and indigenes of Awka.

He said in response, the police intensified raids and conducted discreet operations at identified black spots in Awka and its surrounding areas.

Ikenga noted that the raids aimed to ensure a crime-free celebration of the festival.

He further revealed that police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awka sector, arrested the suspect, one Nasiru Samaila, aged 25, in the late hours of Monday.

“In addition to the arrest, the police recovered one locally made Beretta pistol, one live round of ammunition, a knife, and a large quantity of substances suspected to be hard drugs.

“The suspect, in an attempt to escape, began shooting indiscriminately. However, he was subdued by the police team, who shot him in the right leg.

“Unfortunately, one of the police operatives sustained a gunshot wound during the encounter and has been taken to the hospital, where he is currently responding to treatment,” Ikenga said.

He assured the State Police Command that it would uphold the law and ensure public safety during and after the festival.

Recall that about a week ago, a young man of about 17 years was killed while in a masquerade.

On Saturday, there will be the grand finale of the festival, and citizens are already skeptical about what the event will turn out to be, due to past experiences of killings, robbery, and intimidation.

Many residents are calling on the state government and security agencies to intensify covert operations during the final day to nip any form of criminal activity in the bud.