Ondo Speaker, Deputy Impeached

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Iroju Ogundeji were on Friday impeached.

The impeachment of the principal officers was endorsed by 18 members of the house.

Meanwhile, Hon. Olamide George has been sworn in as the new speaker of the house just as Hon. Abimbola Fajolu was sworn in as the new deputy speaker by the members.

It would be recalled that the Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, was impeached in May 2018 only to be reinstated later.

While Bamidele Oleyelogun represents Ifedore Constituency in the state Assembly, Oguneji represents Odigbo Constituency II.