Ondo Injects N35m into Agriculture to Promote Food Sufficiency

As part of events marking the 2018 World Food Day, the Ondo state government has disbursed N15million loan to farmers and another N20million to the proposed Farmers’ Bank.

The state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, during the event at the Federal College of Agriculture in Akure the Ondo state capital pointed out that there was a need to achieve food sufficiency.

During the event tagged: “Our actions are our future – A zero hunger world by 2030 is possible”, Akeredolu explained that the current food situation in the country needed collaborative efforts.

He maintained that food sufficiency and a zero-hunger world would be achievable, only when everyone embrace food crop production.

He regretted that despite Ondo State being widely acknowledged as an agrarian state, it was still not self-sufficient in food production.

In a bid to ensure food security, the present administration in the state has taken some actions at developing the agric sector so as to improve the nutritional intakes of citizens of the state.

Some of the steps, according to Akeredolu include procurement and distribution of 1,000 metric tons of fertilizer to various farm service centers in the state.

He said that the present administration has also raised and distributed 500,000 Cocoa and 250,000 Cashew seedlings to farmers to boost Cocoa and Cashew production in the state among others.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Senior Special Assistant, to the Governor on Agric and Agribusiness, Pastor Akin Olotu commended Governor Akeredolu for his numerous efforts aimed at ensuring food sufficiency in the state.

The Governor’s aide mentioned some of the present administration’s achievements in the sector as: collaboration with the Federal Government on National Egg Production Scheme with 64,000 layers in which thirty-two of the state farmers are currently participating.

He said through the collaboration with the Federal Government, the State has been participating in the “Home Grown School Feeding Programme”, which has been improving the nutrition status of school pupils and preventing malnutrition among the vulnerable groups.

Pastor Olotu added that the State Government has established a modern agricultural Village at Jugbere with the establishment of 2,000 hectares of Cocoa farm to be plotted on 4-hecter basis for youth empowerment and through which Cocoa Production in the state would reach an unprecedented heights.

The Guest Speaker, Prof Agbede Oluwasola from the Department of Animal Production and Health, Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, noted that Nigeria has the potentials that can be exploited to mitigate food shortage and feed citizens in nutritious foods even before the Year 2030.

He stated that ban on importation of grains and animal products as well as zero corruption policy by the Federal Government would stimulate production, while excess products during glut, would be converted to value products and exported to neighbouring countries.

Governor Akeredolu used the occasion to strengthen the productive capacities of seven farming associations within the Ondo State Agricultural Commodities Association (OSACA), with the presentation of N15million cheque to them.

Also the proposed Ondo State Farmers Micro Finance Bank got a major boost from the State Government as N20Million was made available for its take off.

In appreciation of the support so far received by farmers from the present administration in the state, OSACA conferred its Life Grand Patronship on Akeredolu.

The highpoint was the inspection of the exhibition stands of over thirty Agricultural products and associations that participated in the 2018 World Food Day by Governor Akeredolu and other dignatries at the event.