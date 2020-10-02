Ondo Guber: Akeredolu Fingers Deputy

Barely eight days to the governorship election in the State, candidate of the All Progressives Congress and incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has revealed that he gave his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, the freedom to operate, but he later betrayed him.

The Punch Newspaper reports that the governor made the disclosures on a programme on the Ondo State Radiovision Corporation in Akure, the state capital.

Akeredolu said, “Agboola (Ajayi) does not want to wait for his time. I made him comfortable; I asked him to represent me at so many places, but some people were warning me; I said they should leave him alone.

“No deputy governor has collected what he was collecting in the history of the state. I gave him N13m monthly; his predecessors did not collect as much as that. No deputy governor collects as much as that in Nigeria. I gave him enough room to operate, yet he betrayed me.”

The governor, however, averred that he was ready to forgive all his detractors, saying as a Christian, he would not begrudge anyone.

The Ondo State number one citizen who expressed optimism about his chances in the October 10 governorship election, said, “We have been doing our best for this state; all the abandoned projects of the past administration have been completed.

“We have rehabilitated and constructed over 700 primary schools in this state; we have improved our education system. We have received a loan to complete the abandoned Owena water project and we will do it. We are also working on five dams; there are so many things in our plans to do for the state.”