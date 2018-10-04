Ondo APC Boils As Protesters Barricade Party Secretariat

Protesters have barricaded the Ondo state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with various placards demanding for the sack of the Nationasl Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

ON GOING IN AKURE, ONDO STATE : Protest against the National Chairman of APC, COMRADE ADAMS OSHIOMOLE over his Sole unconstitutional and Undemocratic decision to impose serving Senators across Nigeria on their constituents. Yam Scatter Scatter….Among them. pic.twitter.com/GUt5Bfj28O — B O L A N L E. C 🇳🇬 (@bolanle_cole) October 4, 2018

This is coming a day after some aspirants loyal to the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu who were disqualified from participating in the senatorial primaries expressed their dissatisfaction over the development.

The National Working Committee (NWC) screening panel had disqualified Tunji Abayomi, a human rights activist and Victor Olabimtan, former speaker of the state house of assembly, paving the way for incumbent Senator Ajayi Boroffice representing Ondo North Senatorial District.

Senator Boroffice has been a staunch supporter of the ousted former chairman of the party in the state, Isaacs Kekemeke and an ardent rival of the state governor.

President Muhammadu Buhari had reportedly held a meeting at the Aso villa with the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu after the state chapter of the party made its intentions known, however details of the meeting were not made public.

The state chapter, in a statement by its Director of Publicity, Steve Otaloro, expressed its displeasure over the handling of the screening exercise, saying it was capable of creating apathy among dedicated members of the party in the state.

According to him, it is now clear that Senator Boroffice and his disciples are walking the path of destroying Ondo APC by stirring commotion, disaffection and wide spread apathy among the members of our party, who have sacrificed all they have to put the Party in the enviable position it occupies.

“Senator Boroffice has never contributed anything whatsoever to the activities of Ondo APC. The senator would always indulged in anti-party activities, one of which nearly cost us the last governorship election, but for the commitment of our loyal members who stood their ground.

“Every politics is local, as they say, but Senator Boroffice type of politics is a deviation. He hobnobs with the power that be at 40, Blantrye st., Wuse, Abuja, mud-slinging the leadership of the party to become presented as the only candidate for the coming senatorial election.

“The backdoor arrangement that favoured the likes of Senator Boroffice against other aspirants notable amongst whom are the human right lawyer, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, a former House Speaker and grassroots mobilizer Hon, Victor Olabimtan, is considered unfair, unjust & stands rejected.

“Senator Boroffice has for a long time disconnected himself from the Ondo APC, therefore, it would be difficult for loyal party members to campaign for the victory of our party in the coming election”, the statement reads.

In his response, Boroffice through his press Secretary, Kayode Fakuyi, on Wednesday, said the outcome of the exercise was not a surprise as the senator had participated and won competitive elections in the past.

“As it was done in the past, on Tuesday, Senator Ajayi Boroffice rolled out his political machinery across the 72 wards in Ondo North senatorial district for a competitive primary election,” the statement said.

“We were at the designated voting centres when the National leadership of APC published results of the screening exercise.

“As regards the screening exercise, we are aware the party considered many parameters, including qualification, competence, experience and loyalty to the ideology of the All Progressives Congress.

“Therefore, Senator Ajayi Boroffice should be counted out of any backdoor arrangement. As a matter of fact, the allegation of backdoor arrangement is an imaginative and imagined fabrication. There is no such thing like backdoor arrangement.”