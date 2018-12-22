On the Issue of Genotype: Drawing the Curtains on Love Stories

D’banj will say “Don’t get it twisted. Love is beautiful thing”. But the truth is, no matter how beautiful love is, no matter how much your significant other ticks your boxes, the issue of genotype can be a stumbling block. It can either make or mar your relationship, which isn’t fair.

During my third year in the University, there was this guy I met who ticked all my boxes. We weren’t actually looking forward to having a romantic relationship. But life happened. Before we knew it feelings were already dancing “Wo” on our matter. Attraction came in unexpectedly. One day, while in his room I came across a document – his medical report. I skimmed through it and found out that his genotype was AS. I am AS too so it was a real bummer. Dude was disappointed but we had to draw the curtain on whatever stuff we had going on..

The other day, a family friend was telling my mum how she fell deeply in love with someone; a feeling that was mutual. The guy had already engaged her before they found out that their genotype weren’t compatible.

There have been so many love stories where characters weren’t fortunate enough to live happily ever after because – well, genotype decided to be a stumbling wall of Jericho.

You see people grow from complete strangers to adorable couples, then out of the blue genotype pops its head out and yells at them, “Sorry Lovebirds. This is not gonna work!”

Letting go in such situation isn’t a pleasant experience at all. But that’s the right thing to do even though it’s usually the last thing anyone in such situation would want to do.

So when is the right time to find out if genotype would be an issue in a relationship?

Though unfair, people with AS genotype will always have to proceed with extreme caution. For me, once I sense any slightest feeling of attraction to the opposite sex which is mutual, my detective mode becomes activated. Even if it’s just our first date, I will still go ahead to make my inquries, to prevent stories that touch. Though sometimes it feels way too forward and presumptuous to ask a guy about his genotype.

Truth is, one way or the other an opportunity will present itself.

I must admit though, being conscious of genotype can be very tedious. To those with AA genotype, I am green with envy.