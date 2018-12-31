Oman Gears Up For Electric Vehicles

The Sultanate of Oman, an Arab country on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula in Western Asia is currently preparing for the penetration of electric vehicles.

Leading authorities say Oman holds a strategically important position at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, sharing land borders with the United Arab Emirates to the northwest, Saudi Arabia to the west, and Yemen to the southwest, and marine borders with Iran and Pakistan.

The coast is formed by the Arabian Sea on the southeast and the Gulf of Oman on the northeast. The Madha and Musandam exclaves are surrounded by the UAE on their land borders, with the Strait of Hormuz(which it shares with Iran) and Gulf of Oman forming Musandam’s coastal boundaries.

However, Oman’s Authority for Electricity Regulation (AER) has published a report on the international best practices for electric vehicles (EVs) and recommendations.

The report highlighted key developments in the market for electric vehicles that have an impact on the future design of the electricity sector regulatory frameworks, as well as prioritised modifications for other sectors and also revealed observations on tariff evolution that might better enable the development of electric vehicles in Oman and their potential impacts on government subsidy levels to the electricity sector.

Qais bin Saud Al Zakwani, Executive Director of AER, said, “I am pleased with the results highlighted in the report. The objective was to assess the suitability of the current framework as Oman prepares for the penetration of EVs and learn from international best practices in this area. The work undertaken looked at a broad range of issues that covered sectors beyond the jurisdictional scope of the authority, such as data privacy and security concerns in relation to the adoption of EVs in other markets that must be addressed to ensure customers are adequately protected.”

"Additionally, it is evident that the successful penetration of EVs in Oman is primarily dependent on the engagement of a broad set of stakeholders and not just the authority," he added.

“We intend to work on issues specific to the electricity sector during the next year and will continue to coordinate and engage in an active debate with other entities to ensure a seamless transition.”

Electric vehicles will reduce carbon dioxide emissions, improve local air quality, and reduce noise pollution. The authority will remain dedicated to promoting active cooperation in relation to the penetration of electric vehicles with the government entities concerned and plans to undertake further work in this area in 2019.