Olumba Olumba Obu Backs Restructuring, Says Over 60% Of States Must Go

Leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS), Olumba Olumba Obu, has lend his weighty spiritual voice to the undying agitation for restructuring in Nigeria. But he is seeing a restructuring that will lead to the disappearance of over 60 percent of the current 36 states of the federation.

The cosmic spiritual leader says he is seeing Nigeria returning back to her original 12 states. This tends to imply that the present 36 states would be merged in such a way that will make them economically sustainable and promote greater national integration.

A local source said this news was broken at 36 Ambo Street, the world headquarters of the Brotherhood in Calabar South Local Government Area of the Cross River State capital, during the visit of a delegation of some Christ Ambassadors of the organization.

Adherents of the spiritual organisation are not taking the revelation lightly. Insiders say states like Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and some others were created after Leader Obu, generally referred to as Holy Father, had made a proclamation on them.

According to Christ Ambassador Tari Okorotie, ‘’the Great Leader Olumba Olumba Obu said Nigeria will go back to its original 12 states’’. He however, made the disclosure during a media parley to unveil plans for their centenary celebration of the Brotherhood,

While answering some questions another Christ Ambassador, Richard Effiong, said ‘’we have been keeping records of all that our father has been saying. They are all coming to pass one after the other’’.

Their centenary celebration is coming with the theme Celebrating the Greatest Centenarian, Leader Olumba Olumba Obu. Some of the numerous events lined up include, singing competition between four regional choirs of the Brotherhood inclusive of the 144 Virgins.

There will also be a pilgrimage to Biakpan, the birth place of Leader Obu in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River, generally referred to as the Holy Land by his devotees. The organisers say no fewer than two million pilgrims are expected in Biakpan.