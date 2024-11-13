Okpebholo Will Make Edo State the Best Place in Nigeria to Live -Ibifuro Tatua

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs. Ibifuro Thompson Tatua, on Tuesday, described Governor Monday Okpebholo as an indefatigable man with a heart for the people.

‘’I can attest to the general belief that Governor Monday Okpebholo is a listening governor, a quality that is rare in modern day leadership’’.

She also described him as ‘’ a firm believer in the Edo dream’’

‘’Governor Monday Okpebholo will face the business of governance squarely, rekindle the specific interests of the business community in Nigeria and the general interests of international community in the development of the state’’

The ruling party stalwart in a statement in Benin City labelled the emergence of Okpebholo ‘’ an act of God’’.

‘’Monday Okpebholo’s inauguration as the Executive Governor of Edo State has brought a big smile to the faces of all well-meaning citizens of Edo State and beyond’’

She said APC worked hard to secure victory in Edo State.

‘’Edolites spoke clearly this last election, and they expect Governor Okpebholo to get things done. The former governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, are suffering from hallucination’’

Tatua who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Boss Africa Magazine praised Edo people for voting APC in the last governorship election.

‘’Senator Monday Okpebholo’s mission as governor is simple: make Edo State the best state in the country. He will be adjudged as the best governor in the history of Edo State at the end of his first tenure. They will certainly appeal to him to continue’’

The statement listed selflessness, integrity and concern for the public good as key qualities of the governor.

‘’Edo State will experience tremendous progress. Governor Monday Okpebholo will restore investors’ confidence with transparent economic policies, ensure that security and prosperity return to Edo State.’’

Ending the statement, Tatua said: ‘’ I warmly congratulate Governor Monday Okpebholo on his historic inauguration. I pray to God to protect and grant him sound health and divine wisdom to handle the affairs of Edo State.’’

