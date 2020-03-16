Okopoly refutes rumors of COVID-19 incidence in the institution

The management of Federal Polytechnic Oko has reacted to the speculations making the rounds that a student of the institution was diagnosed with Coronavirus at its medical centre.

Rumors had it that a student who returned from travel was diagnosed with the virus in the early hours of Sunday.

But in a reaction, the Polytechnic through its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Obini Onuchukwu, described the speculation as false and mischievous.

It said no such case was reported or heard in any part of the Polytechnic.

“This is the dangerous dimension social media has taken and it should be checked because it is more destructive. People just fabricate stories in order to run down others. This is wrong and malicious,” Onuchukwu said.

According to him, the entire Polytechnic community is in very high spirits preparing for its 19th combined convocation ceremony slated to commence from April 1 to April 4, 2020.

He further called on students and staff to go about their normal businesses, stating that the rumour was the handiwork of mischief makers and misleading.

”We are not unmindful of the speedy spread of the virus and we are doing our best through our very competent medical experts to protect our environment,” he added.