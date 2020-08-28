Okonjo-Iweala reacts to Adesina’s re-election as AfDB President

Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has congratulated Dr. Akinwumi Adesina on his re-election as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Okonjo-Iweala, who is also seeking appointment as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), sent her best wishes via her Twitter page.

“Wonderful to get the news of the re-election of @akin_adesina as President of @AfDB_Group.

“Hearty congratulations to you, my brother, and to Grace! Wishing you five more fruitful years!!” she tweeted.

Adesina was re-elected to serve for another five years, after re-election during the closing ceremony of the virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank on Thursday.

An Independent Review Panel had exonerated Adesina of any ethical wrongdoings.

The panel was set up by the AfDB Bureau of Governors, following a complaint by the United States.

Also, Dr. Adesina has reacted to his re-election for a second term.

Adesina was re-elected during the closing ceremony of the virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank on Thursday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the AGM, he presented himself officially to Governors and other stakeholders for re-election.

“At this Annual Meetings, I offer myself to you, our Governors, for your consideration for election for a second term, as President.

“I do so, with humility, with a strong sense of duty and commitment and a call to serve Africa and our Bank, selflessly, to the very best of my God-given abilities,” he said.