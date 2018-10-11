Okeke Tony Kabilan from Enugu wins NNPC quiz competition

The 2018 Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) National Science Quiz Competition has ended with Enugu emerging winner.

17 other states participated in the competition, with Enugu leading by 75 points followed closely by Ogun with 70 points while Edo came third with 65 points

After the event which took place at the headquarters of NNPC in Abuja, the managing director Mikanti Baru stated hat the past winners of the competition have all been employed and doing well in their fields

.

He said: “I had charged the Corporation’s Group Public Affairs Division to assess the extent to which the objectives of the flagship CSR projects are being met to improve on its impact on the target audience.

“I feel humbled to report that all the past winners of the quiz contest that are professionally engaged are doing very well. A few examples will suffice. Sunday Aliu, one of the contest’s pioneer winners who works in Total Nigeria EP was part of the team that built Egina Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit which has some relevance to Nigeria’s crude oil production.”

A student by the name Okeke Tony Kabilan of Spring of Life International School, Enugu was this year’s winner competition. While Igban Emmanuel, of Ambassadors College, Otta, from Ogun State came second, and Alikah Joseph Ehiagwina, of Bosco Science Academy, Ukhun, Edo State was third.

At the award ceremony was General Yakubu Gowon,General Abdulsalami Abubakar former military head of state, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State. The keynote address was by Ibe kachikwu State minister for Petroleum.

Abia, Bauchi, Benue, Delta, Edo, Enugu, FCT Abuja, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Kebbi, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto and Taraba states competed at the finals, three states from the Geopolitical zones in the country.