Oil Production Cut Tops Concerns For OPEC

The Organisation of Petroluem Exporting Countries (OPEC) is growing goose pimples on the issue of oil production cut this 2019.

This top concern is coming as Saudi Arabia reportedly cut her crude production by more than 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December 2018. Bloomberg reported that Saudi crude production sat at 10.65 million bpd (mbpd) that month, down from 11.07 mbpd in November.

At the OPEC Conference in Vienna early last December, when members met to discuss oil production for 2019, Saudi Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih told reporters that the organisation was “looking for a sufficient cut to balance the market, equally distributed between countries.”

Saudi Arabia’s oil minister said in December that the country will pump 10.2 mbpd in January, less than the 10.3 mbpd agreed upon at OPEC’s December meeting; Saudi Arabia plans to cut an additionally 100,000 bpd from its output.

Bloomberg’s crude export data showed that Saudi exports to the US faced the biggest drop, with a 60% decrease in December to just over 350,000 bpd. In November, it exported more than 800,000 bpd to the US.

At its early December meeting, OPEC and allies agreed to cut production by 1.2 mbpd in 2019. OPEC member nations will cut production by 800,000 bpd, mostly shouldered by Saudi Arabia, while allies will cut production by 400,000 bpd. Libya, Venezuela and Iran are exempt from cuts.

US President Donald Trump has been critical of OPEC, urging the organisation to avoid production cuts ahead of its meeting in Vienna. Oil prices are a key point for US voters, and Trump wants to keep them low despite growing US shale production.

Although Trump will like to see lower oil prices, analysts have noted that low prices could ultimately hurt the US, which has ramped up its production; shale production in the Permian region faced bottlenecks, with logistics, transportation and workforce issues, and requires further investment from operators.

A surge of supply from US producers was one factor in the recent drop in oil prices, as well as the country’s issuance of eight waivers surrounding sanctions against Iran.

Meanwhile, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, who ultimately agreed to production cuts, noted that OPEC should continue to monitor the market in early 2018.

He noted that a cut of approximately 1mn barrels per day (bpd) would be enough, adding that the organisation doesn’t want to “shock the market.”

His comments spurred worries in the market, as cuts were generally estimated to fall in the range of 1.2mn to 1.4mn barrel per day. The price of Brent crude fell to $60 per barrel (as of writing).

Saudi Arabia is taking a moderate stance following Russia’s reluctance to cut production and US President Donald Trump urging OPEC to keep prices low.

In his opening remarks at the conference, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said that 2019 presented “a new set of challenges,” and emphasised the importance of collaboration with allies.

“It is essential that we look to move ahead with a more permanent relationship with our non-OPEC producers, in order to continuously adapt to ongoing market dynamics, and to help meet the challenges, as well as opportunities, that we will face in the months and years ahead,” he said.

