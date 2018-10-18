Ohanaeze Youths Plan 2 Million March For Atiku/Obi

The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that it has concluded plans

to carry out a two million-man march to galvanize support for Alhaji

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP) and his running mate, Peter Obi.

National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Worldwide, Dr. Arthur

Obiorah, who disclosed this in Onitsha, Anambra State while speaking

with newsmen, stated that Atiku’s courage and wisdom for choosing an

Igbo man in the person of Obi as his running mate was highly commendable

and must be given a helping hand to succeed.

“The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, the Igbo socio-cultural

group, wishes to state its desire to reciprocate the gesture of the PDP

presidential candidate for courageously reposing his confidence in a

vice presidential candidate from the South East zone.

“Choosing Obi has gone a long way to show that there is still hope in

the Nigerian project which emphasizes unity.

“The two million-man march therefore is our deliberate effort to prove

the popularity of Peter Obi and to express our confidence in the joint

Atiku and Obi presidency come 2019 to rescue the nation from the current

political, economic, social, security and infrastructural quagmires,” he

said.

The exercise, according to him, will hold simultaneously in Awka and

Onitsha on November 18 this year and is expected to attract all Ohanaeze

youths from the seven Igbo speaking states of Anambra, Imo, Enugu,

Ebonyi, Abia, Delta and Rivers.

Obiorah urged all Igbo sons and daughters to ensure that they collect

their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), noting that the rally will be a

PVC-rally in support for Atiku-Obi 2019 presidential election.

“We are ready to partner with individuals and other relevant groups as

well as all Igbo sons and daughters, home and abroad to deliver

Atiku/Obi joint ticket come 2019,” Obiorah added.