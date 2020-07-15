Oh God! What happened to Prof. Lovett Lawson?

This is the second worst day of my life.

The first was just over the weekend.

But, that is a story for another time!

Professor Lovett Lawson was widely reported to have died on Monday 13th July, 2020. The question is how and why? Why would the eminent, kind, benevolent, charming and incredible Prof. Lovett Lawson die?

Oh God, what happened?

It turned a busy day at the office into the worst day of my life. You know when the shock of such a monumental and seismic event hits you in the pit of the stomach and you get that sinking feeling? I felt my bottom drop into the seat of my jeans and that jelly-like feeling in the legs that makes you sit down with dejection.

Why? Why did he die?

Oh God, what happened?

I first met Professor Lawson in Liverpool during one of his sojourns abroad seeking further laurels and education. We hit it off immediately and he told me point blank to return to Nigeria and contribute to the health care development. He promised that I would find more fulfilment and appreciation than I could ever enjoy in the UK. I listened to him and made plans to return to Nigeria as a neurosurgeon.

The rest they say is history.

The Professor sent a message online to the Guild of Medical Directors Whatsapp platform on Friday intimating us all that he had unfortunately tested positive for the Coronavirus. He wrote that he was in the hospital and had been for about a week. He seemed that all was stable and he was obviously well enough to send text messages to colleagues.

That message in itself was a shocker.

Obviously, we were all sad to hear his news and everyone rained prayers on him wishing him a speedy recovery. He told me he didn’t know how he contracted the dreaded infection. That was the last we discussed and one prayed that he would continue to recover by God’s grace.

So, what happened?

Why did Professor Lawson die?

He went about the place with the N95 face mask and ensured his hospital was well supported to deliver care during this trying period. His staff were well kitted out and generous with the hand sanitizer. He had even set up a hand wash station right by the entrance to ensure everyone was protected.

What more could anyone do?

The death of Professor Lawson is deeply painful and will be for a long time. That is if the rest of us survive this scourge. The truth, of course, is that no one is safe and we are all in the frontline. The Coronavirus is a careless and indiscriminate killer. Those people who still think this virus is child’s play had better smarten up and get sense. The only way out is for each of us to protect the other. Wear your facemask and do all the right things as advocated by the government.

This was an Iroko tree that was felled by the unseen enemy.

They don’t come any bigger than Professor Lawson.

NB: I cannot even bear the thought of speaking to his dear wife. What would I say?