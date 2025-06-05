Ogunbambo Defrauded Nigeria of N3.7bn with Fake Ships – Ex-EFCC Boss Reveals in Book

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. A new book, The Shadow of Loot & Losses, by former EFCC chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa, has exposed how Nigerian businessman Oluwaseun Ogunbambo defrauded the government of over N3.7 billion through the petrol subsidy scheme using forged documents and multiple identities.

Ogunbambo, MD of Fargo Petroleum, issued fake invoices between his companies to falsely claim subsidy payments. Investigations revealed that the ships he cited for fuel imports never arrived and that all supporting documents, including insurance and property deeds, were forged.

Ogunbambo, a wanted fraudster in multiple countries, fled Nigeria in 2013 while on trial. He was convicted in absentia in 2021 and later jailed in the U.S. for unrelated identity theft. The book reveals systemic corruption and how elite fraudsters exploited Nigeria’s subsidy program.

2. With Eid al-Kabir 2025 less than a day away, many Maiduguri, Borno State residents say they cannot afford rams for the traditional sacrifice due to extremely high prices. TNC Correspondent confirmed that rams that once sold for ₦30,000 to ₦40,000 now cost between ₦150,000 and ₦1.5 million. Some community members believe the problem lies in local pricing practices, not import bans, as animals still arrive from neighboring countries.

Both buyers and sellers are affected. One trader said he had sold only five rams out of over 300, as many people no longer have enough money for such purchases. Some families plan to buy only basic food items like rice and meat instead.

3. Former President Donald Trump has signed a travel ban affecting 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Haiti, and seven African nations such as Somalia, Libya, and Sudan, citing concerns over terrorism and visa overstays. Seven additional countries, including Cuba and Venezuela, face partial travel restrictions. The ban, set to begin on June 9, includes exemptions for athletes, dual nationals, and some Afghan citizens. During the announcement, Trump referenced the recent Colorado terror attack and said it was in the U.S. security interest to block entry from “high-risk regions.”

The measure mirrors the controversial 2017 Muslim-majority travel ban and aligns with Trump’s 2024 campaign promises. Legal challenges are widely expected. Tensions between the U.S. and African nations continue to rise. In April, Trump imposed steep tariffs on African imports, while a tense Oval Office meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa further strained diplomatic relations.

4. Olakunle Olusegun, a 23-year-old forward for FC Krasnodar, has received his first senior call-up to the Super Eagles. He expressed deep gratitude and pride, describing the invitation as a “privilege and honour. ” He reflected on his journey from grassroots football in Ilorin to international recognition.

Olusegun began with Nigeria’s U-15 team in 2017 and rose to prominence in the 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifiers, where he finished as top scorer. He was later featured at the U-17 World Cup in Brazil, which led to professional opportunities in Denmark, Bulgaria, and Russia. He acknowledged his family’s support and said he is determined to prove himself at the senior level. Now part of the squad facing Russia, he joins the likes of Victor Boniface and Simon Moses in attack.

5. Nollywood actress and podcast host Abiola Adebayo has revealed her separation from husband Oluwaseyi Akinrinde, whom she married in April 2021. The couple welcomed a son via surrogacy in April 2023 and parted ways a year later, in April 2024. Adebayo shared the news on Instagram while wishing her ex a happy birthday.

Apologizing to fans, Adebayo admitted the separation was painful, describing nightly tears and emotional struggles over the past 14 months. She expressed hope in God’s strength and urged people to be kind, as many carry hidden burdens. In an earlier YouTube video, she disclosed that their courtship was brief, and her initial desire was to marry a Christian man based in Nigeria without relocation plans.