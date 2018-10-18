Odion Ighalo nearly quit Super Eagles after death threats

Odion Ighalo who bagged 5 goals against the Libyans almost quit football

following death threats from Nigerians after the World Cup exit.

It was a long and nightmarish northern summer for Nigeria striker Odion

Ighalo, who has rebounded to not only top of the scoring list in the

Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, but made his way back into the hearts

of Super Eagles fans.

After a dire World Cup campaign, where he was roundly blamed for the

defeat to Argentina that saw the Africans crash out of the tournament,

he’s gone on to score five goals in two qualifier games against Libya.

Scoring a hat-trick, he heard his name sung from the stands as he was

subbed off after 75 minutes of the first game on the weekend. He was

then serenaded by supporters in the second game on Tuesday, as he scored twice and provided one assist.

Beaming as he deflected personal praise in his first interview since the

World Cup, the trademark Ighalo smile, which had been dimmed for months, flashed as he pointed to team effort instead.

“The team really worked hard, it is a good team performance and I am

happy to score five goals in two games but it is an all-round

performance and I am happy with the team performance.

“We are 99 per cent sealed the ticket to the Cup of Nations,” he told

newsmen in an interview in Sfax, Tunisia, where the second match was

played.