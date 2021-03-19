Obiano’s 7th Anniversary: Anambra CSO’s Describe Governor As OGP Champion

Awka – Anambra Civil Society Network (ACSONET), a platform for Citizen stakeholders and Non-State Actors has eulogized Chief Willie Obiano, Governor, Anambra State on the occasion of his seven years in office.
Obiano marked seven years in office as governor of Anambra State, on the 17th March, having done a four-year term and was re-elected as governor.
Speaking to newsmen in Awka, through its Chairman Prince Chris Azor, who doubles as the Citizens Co-Chair, Open Government Partnership (OGP), the group listed numerous citizen-friendly reform and infrastructure projects strategically initiated and delivered by the Governor, leading to unprecedented accelerated development of the State.
Such projects according, to Comrade Azor, include the N20 million Community Choose-Your-Project initiative that delivers sundry social and economic infrastructure in all the 181 Communities in the State.
“The initiative, which is in its third phase, has practically changed the aesthetic ambience of the entire State, earning Anambra the sobriquet of “Africa Dubai.
“This is closely complemented by the Anambra State Community and Social Development Project (ANCSDA), a World Bank Assisted initiative that has delivered about 250 micro infrastructure projects, cutting across the health sector, Education, water, electricity, housing, agriculture etc,” he said.
Azor said the governor who he calls an Open Government Champion has vigorously embarked on good governance, innovative reforms, an initiative which started with the bold step of signing up to Open Government Partnership (OGP), the first Governor to do so in the entire Southern Nigeria.
“OGP has since snowballed into a structured transparency and accountability threshold thus, earning the administration humongous financial leap through the World Bank’s States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS)- program-for-Results (PforR).
“Today, Anambra stands up to be counted among States compliant with global best practices of governance integrity.
“No wonder the uncommon socioeconomic development being experienced even as the Nation and indeed entire globe groan under the menace of COVID and its debilitating existential challenges.
“As we join other patriotic citizens, peers, friends and sundry well wishers of Ndi Anambra to celebrate these milestones and obvious landmark achievements of a rare icon and core professional, we most responsibly, enjoin him to make conscious effort to thoughtfully and strategically midwife a smooth succession that would ensure continuity and sustainability of his philosophy of development in an atmosphere of brotherhood, love, peace and security of the State” the group said.
