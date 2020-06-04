Obiano threatens to shut down Anambra markets again

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has warned that his government will not hesitate to shut down markets in the state if the traders do not comply with protocols established to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Governor Obiano gave the warning in a statewide broadcast Tuesday night.

According to him, the information he received from different quarters indicates that the people have started lowering their guard on the Covid-19 protocols.

The governor said, “I have it on good authority that traders in various markets no longer comply with the enforcement of the wearing of face masks and the washing of hands. I want to warn that we may consider shutting down the markets if this trend is not halted with immediate effect.”

He revealed that he has also received similar reports from churches and other religious groups in the state most of whom, he noted, have discarded the wearing of face masks and urged the leadership of all religious bodies in Anambra State to ensure compliance with the standard protocols of Covid-19 without further delay.

The governor disclosed that 69 individuals are on home quarantine and 2 individuals in the facility-based quarantine in the state, adding that 8 patients are presently in the state Protective Care Centres.

“We are ramping up our testing capacity to ensure that we slow down the spread of this pandemic in our dear state. The Covid-19 Committees that we have set up in Wards and Local Governments across Anambra State are helping us in driving the campaign to every nook and cranny of the state. A likely outcome of running more COVID-19 tests is that there will be more reported cases in Anambra State. But I would like to assure that we have made adequate arrangements to handle the challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic,” the governor maintained.

He reiterated his administration’s resolve to enforce the COVID-19 law under which it is an offence to be seen in the public without a face mask.

The offence attracts a fine of ten thousand naira or some hours of community service, Obiano revealed.

Obiano reemphasized his administration’s position that all hospital in the State must set up a mini holding ward where patients whose samples have been taken for a Covid-19 test can be kept while the result of the test is awaited.

“We have observed that while ramping up the number of Covid-19 tests we run in our dear state is important, it is even more important to ensure that patients suspected of having the Covid-19 virus do not multiply the spread of the contagion. Setting up these mini holding centres will minimize the chances of patients spreading the virus through multiple contacts,” he said.

The governor said the state is looking for volunteer doctors, nurses, cleaners and other medical personnel whose services are needed in the management of Covid-19 patients in hospitals.

While commending the great efforts of the healthcare workers and other frontline workers in the fight against this virus, Obiano expressed the hope that there is enough talent in Anambra State to provide durable Personal Protective Equipment within the shortest possible time.