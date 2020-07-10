Obiano mourns as Aide dies after falling off a 3-storey building

A renowned broadcaster and Senior Special Assistant on Grassroots Mobilization to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state, Egbuna Amuta has died after fallen from a three-storey building.

Amuta was said to have occurred on Tuesday after he came back from work.

According to the wife, they were at the veranda of the third floor where they live when she decided to go into the flat and get something.

Upon coming out, she could not find her husband and had dialled his phone but it rang in the flat.

She said it was then she heard children shouting and he then saw the body on the last floor.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead

Meanwhile, Governor Willie Obiano has expressed shock over Amuta’s death, saying the development had left his family, friends, colleagues and a large segment of the media and political class of Anambra State in a pool of tears.

In a formal statement announcing Mr Amuta’s death, the Secretary to Government of Anambra State, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu said, “Governor Obiano is shocked and saddened by the news of the death of Egbuna Amuta, his Senior Special Assistant on Grassroots Mobilization. Amuta’s death has left us with a deep sense of bereavement and a lingering ache that will take some time to heal.”

Speaking further, the governor described the deceased as a very passionate and committed aide whose powerful voice in the media will be sorely missed.

“Mr Amuta gave his best in the service of Anambra State. His commitment to duty was exceptional. So was his drive for excellence. Amuta made a lot of contributions to the political advancement of Anambra State. His death is a heavy blow on our dear state,” he said.

Governor Obiano prayed God to grant Mr Amuta’s survivors especially his wife and children the fortitude to bear the loss while assuring them of his personal support.

Before his appointment as an aide to the Governor, Amuta was a Deputy Director (News and Current Affairs) at Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) and the Presenter of the programme, ‘Face The Press’ on ABS Radio and Television.