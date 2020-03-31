Obiano in isolation, not quarantined- Anambra Govt

Amidst speculation that Anambra State Governor Chief Willie Obiano may have contracted the deadly coronavirus, the State government has explained that the governor is in self-isolation.

Obiano attended the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting two weeks ago in Abuja, where he sat next to Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who had tested positive to the COVID-19 disease after he had contact with the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who was confirmed to have been infected with the virus.

This has fueled speculations across the state and on the social that Obiano has tested positive to COVID-19 and has been quarantined elsewhere.

But fielding questions from journalists today in Awka, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Primus Odili confirmed that the governor decided to go into isolation but that does not mean he has contracted the virus.

According to him, the governor felt he has been exposed, having come in contact with someone who has been confirmed to have been infected with the virus.

“Yes, the governor attended NEC meeting in Abuja where he sat close to Bauchi Governor according to the sitting arrangement in the chambers. But in the last ten to eleven days, the governor has paid close attention to himself and he has not exhibited any single symptom related to COVID-19. So, he is hale and hearty but only working from home.”

According to him, “It is important to clarify that the meeting was on Thursday but the contact that Bauchi Governor had was on Sunday after the meeting. But in his usual proactive gait, Governor Obiano did not want to leave anything to chance and that is why he went into self-isolation. The governor has nothing to hide and our people need to know that,” he said.

Odili said he was with the governor after he returned from the meeting for more than five hours and it was his personal decision to isolate.

“It is not because it was medically recommended or that the government is hiding anything, no. It has become imperative at this time that we put this thing in the right perspective,” he emphasized.