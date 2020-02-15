Obiano condoles with Kanu at parents’ burial

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has condoled with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on the passing of his parents.

The governor urged the Kanu family to take solace in the legacies left behind for them by their departed parents.

A statement credited to the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary said Governor Obiano was represented at the burial of His Royal Highness Eze Sir Israel Okwu Kanu of Afara-Ukwu Ibeku Kingdom, Umuahia, Abia state, and his wife, Lolo Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Kanu, parents of Mazi Kanu, by his Liaison Officer on War Veterans, Comrade Arinzechukwu Awogu.

According to the statement, “Governor Obiano observed that Ndigbo have enough natural wisdom to survive a trying moment and outlive their adversaries. Nigeria is passing through a period that is trying the patience of its diverse ethnicities and Ndigbo, like other ethnic groups in the country must rise to the challenge of the day with caution, experience and wisdom.”

The statement quotes the governor as applauding the leadership of the IPOB for disappointing those who had waited to count how many Igbo lives would be lost in the course of the burial of Kanu’s parents and commended the Federal Government for the maturity in handling the event.

“Peace was one attribute that defined His Royal Highnesses Eze Israel Kanu and Ugoeze Nmeme Kanu. It is gladdening that they were accorded peace as they made their final journey. I empathize with the Kanu family and urge them to find consolation in the fact that their parents lived a life of selfless service to humanity and were good Christians,” the governor was quoted as saying.

He assured them of his support in the moment of grief and always.

The burial was also attended by notable Igbo sons including former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, Senator Victor Umeh, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe among many others.