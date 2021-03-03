Obiano Commiserates With Prolific Writer, Chimamanda Adichie Over Loss Of Mother

Awka – Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Mmaduaburochukwu Obiano has expressed deep sadness over the sudden death of Mrs. Grace Ifeoma Adichie, mother of the great novelist and writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
The death of Mrs Adichie comes barely five months after the award-winning Nigerian novelist, Chimamanda buried her father.
Mrs Adichie who is from Abagana Community in Njikoka Council Area of Anambra State, died suddenly on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Awka, Nigeria, coincidentally on the 89th posthumous birthday of her husband Prof. James Nwoye, who died on June 10, 2020.
She was 78 years old.
Reacting to the sad news, Governor Obiano said he was grieved by the news of Mrs Adichie’s death.
“I was saddened by the sad news of Mrs Adichie’s death and I sympathize with her children and the entire Adichie family who are again thrown into mourning just few months after burying their father, Prof James Adichie. This is indeed a grievous loss.
“Mrs Adichie lived a life of selfless service. Her contribution and great service to Anambra state will not be forgotten. I pray for the peaceful repose of her soul”, he said.
Mrs Adichie was a Board Member of Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board ASUBEB and the first female registrar of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.
