Obiano aims to fight crime with Skills Training for youths

Anambra State Government says it will soon commence skills acquisition training in the 179 communities across the State.

The Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy in Anambra state, Professor Theresa Obiekezie disclosed this today during a meeting at Government House in Awka.

Professor Obiekezie, recently redeployed to the Youths Ministry, held a meeting with political appointees with portfolios in the area of Youth Mobilization, Development and Empowerment as well as Digital Entrepreneurship.

The meeting was to engender seamless and effective planning and implementation of youth-oriented programmes in the state.

According to the Commissioner, the best way to empower youths to become self-reliant is through skills development.

She explained that in support of Governor Willie Obiano’s achievements in Security, the Ministry aims at training youths down to the grassroots level.

“This new move will redirect our youths away from crime and other social vices. It is healthy, productive and effective to fight crime by adequately arming our youths with relevant skills,” she added.

Professor Obiekezie revealed the State Government’s readiness to partner people of the State, home and abroad, in realizing the new direction.

The meeting had in attendance, the State’s political appointees under the Ministry of Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy.

Also present were the Director-General of the Digital Entrepreneurship Office, Engr Ifeanyi Aniagor and Chief Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Nollywood, Entertainment and Creative Economy; whose areas of activities have angles on the wellness of Anambra Youths.