Obi to Lead Anambra LP’s November Campaigns, Party Denies Division Rumours

The Labour Party (LP) in Anambra State has dismissed as misleading allegations of internal division and that certain party members were moving to other parties ahead of the November 8, 2025, gubernatorial election.

The party also refuted insinuations that Mr Peter Obi intended to contest the 2027 presidential election under another platform.

In a statement issued by the State Chairman, Ugochukwu Emeh, the party said Obi remained a loyal and committed member.

The party called on Obidients, Labour Party members, and well-meaning Ndi Anambra to remain focused and committed, assuring them that their cause is just, the direction clear, and the resolve unshakable.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of the Anambra State Labour Party has been drawn to misleading narratives suggesting internal division or that some members are moving to other parties ahead of the November 8th, 2025 gubernatorial election.

“We wish to firmly and unequivocally state that there is no division within the Anambra Labour Party. Our party is united, focused, and fully committed to delivering credible leadership and development to Ndi Anambra.

“Let it be clearly understood: Our leader, His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, remains a loyal and committed member of the Labour Party. In response to a recent question about which platform he intends to contest the 2027 presidential election, Mr. Obi clearly stated:

“I will continue to run in the Labour Party. I’m a member of the Labour Party.”

The Anambra LP Chairman noted that the Obidient Movement, in a statement signed by its Director of Strategic Communication and Media, Nana Kazaure, had firmly declared that the speculations about Mr. Obi’s political future lack any basis.

According to him, the statement reaffirmed that such rumours do not reflect Mr. Obi’s current political position or objectives, and that he remains firmly within the Labour Party.

“Let it also be said without ambiguity: those shopping for tickets in other political parties to serve their selfish interests should feel free to continue—but they must leave the Labour Party and its loyal supporters alone.

“The Labour Party is not a bargaining chip for personal ambition. It is a movement grounded in service, integrity, and people-first governance.

“We call on all Obidients, Labour Party members, and well-meaning Ndi Anambra to remain focused and committed. Our course is just, our direction is clear, and our resolve is unshakable.

“Our governorship candidate, Chief Dr. George Moghalu, is a proven leader with capacity, integrity, and broad-based support across party lines. He is ready to deliver the kind of leadership Ndi Anambra deserve.

“Labour Party is ready. Ndi Anambra are ready. Victory is assured,” he said.