Obi Suspends Political Activities Briefly Amid Health Concerns

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, says he is stepping back from public engagements this weekend on medical advice.

Obi made the disclosure in a post on his official X handle on Saturday, explaining that he had been feeling unwell during an event in Enugu. Following a doctor’s examination, he was placed on medication and advised to rest for “one or two days.”

“In obedience to the doctor’s advice, I will not be able to meet up with all my scheduled engagements within and outside the country this weekend,” he wrote, apologising for any inconvenience.

Before the setback, Obi had a packed schedule. On Friday, he addressed a tourism forum in Enugu, then travelled to Good Hope Specialist Hospital in Isulo, Anambra State, where he pledged ₦10 million towards the Aguata Diocese’s plan to acquire and revitalise the facility. The Diocese intends to transform the hospital into a full-scale health complex with a School of Nursing, Midwifery, and Health Technology; The News Chronicle observed.

From there, the former Anambra governor proceeded to Owerri, Imo State, to attend a dinner hosted by Barrister Nnaemeka Maduagwu in honour of former Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Despite scaling back temporarily, Obi stressed his commitment to supporting healthcare and community development, describing investment in health as “one of the most meaningful for the country.”