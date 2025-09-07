spot_img
September 7, 2025 - 3:51 PM

Obi Suspends Political Activities Briefly Amid Health Concerns

PoliticsNews
— By: Pius Kadon

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, says he is stepping back from public engagements this weekend on medical advice.

 

Obi made the disclosure in a post on his official X handle on Saturday, explaining that he had been feeling unwell during an event in Enugu. Following a doctor’s examination, he was placed on medication and advised to rest for “one or two days.”

 

“In obedience to the doctor’s advice, I will not be able to meet up with all my scheduled engagements within and outside the country this weekend,” he wrote, apologising for any inconvenience.

 

Before the setback, Obi had a packed schedule. On Friday, he addressed a tourism forum in Enugu, then travelled to Good Hope Specialist Hospital in Isulo, Anambra State, where he pledged ₦10 million towards the Aguata Diocese’s plan to acquire and revitalise the facility. The Diocese intends to transform the hospital into a full-scale health complex with a School of Nursing, Midwifery, and Health Technology; The News Chronicle observed.

 

From there, the former Anambra governor proceeded to Owerri, Imo State, to attend a dinner hosted by Barrister Nnaemeka Maduagwu in honour of former Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

 

Despite scaling back temporarily, Obi stressed his commitment to supporting healthcare and community development, describing investment in health as “one of the most meaningful for the country.”

 

