Obi Donates N60m to UNINIGER, Nursing School Belonging to Anglican Mission

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, on Thursday presented a cheque of 50 million Naira to the University of the Niger (UNINIGER), Umunya, in keeping with his commitment to investing in critical areas that drive development, health education and poverty reduction.

He donated N10 million to the School of Nursing at Iyienu Mission Hospital, Ogidi.

Speaking at their take-off campus in Iyi-Enu to support infrastructure development, Obi argued that financial support for health, education, and poverty reduction efforts was not merely an expenditure but an investment in crucial areas that drive sustainable development.

“Our health and education sectors have continued to suffer from severe neglect and lack of government attention, leading to many dire consequences,” he explained.

Highlighting the specific challenges facing the health sector, Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State noted that it is burdened not only by funding gaps and infrastructure deficits, but also by a significant shortage of healthcare professionals across the country.

“We are currently facing a shortage of doctors and nurses, far below WHO’s recommendations. The solution to this critical shortage lies in investing more aggressively in the training of healthcare professionals nationwide.

“Investments like these form the foundation of future developmental strides,” he added.

Addressing the students, Obi who was accompanied by Prof Stella Okunna encouraged them to remain committed to their studies and moral development, reminding them that the value of their qualifications lies in both academic and character excellence.

The Anglican Bishop on the Niger, Bishop Owen Nwokolo, who oversees the schools, recalled how Obi revitalized education in the state by returning schools to the Church and supporting them after that.

He expressed gratitude to Mr. Obi and commended his dedication to uplifting crucial areas such as education, healthcare, and empowerment.

“Iyienu School of Nursing was one of the first institutions to benefit from Obi’s interventions when he was Governor, which enabled them to gain accreditation, and it has continued to receive his support long after his tenure,” Bishop Nwokolo said.

Vice Chancellor of the School Prof. Nebo described Obi as a man who understands the importance of education and has continued to apply himself commendably to that cause.

He noted that Obi’s devotion to education during his tenure as governor awakened the entire Southeast to pay attention to education, which has led the Eastern states to rank among the best in the nation.

Speaking at the event, a medical student, Mr. Ikenna Offor, could not hold back his joy over the gesture, saying, “I’ve heard so much about Mr. Obi, but this was my first time seeing him. It’s amazing to witness the generosity of this great man.

“Since joining this school, I’ve learned that it was his intervention that made possible two student hostels, House Officers’ quarters, the theatre complex, offices, classrooms, the accident and emergency building, the amenity ward, staff quarters, and the live ambulances.

“We thank him deeply for his support and hope he continues visiting us.”

