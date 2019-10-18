Obaseki speaks on plans to dump APC

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has rubbished claims that he was concluding plans to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC), to pursue his second term bid at another party.

Obaseki stated this on Thursday when he received members of the Godwin Obaseki Support Group (GOSG), who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House in Benin City, the state capital.

The Governor said the APC is a party for the youths and the next generation, insisting that Edo State under him is focused on infrastructural and institutional reforms that would stand the test of time. Obaseki to acquire 100 new buses ahead of 2020 National Sports Festival

According to Obaseki, “If a handful of individuals start misbehaving and feel we will leave the party for them; they will be the ones to leave.

“This is a government of real change, which is concerned about youths and the future. This government has performed beyond people’s expectations and we are proud of the things we have done so far.”