Obaseki joins PDP at last

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has finally joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after speculations and anxiety in some quarters about his political future.

The announcement was made via the official Twitter handle of the PDP on Friday afternoon.

“I have officially joined the @OfficialPDPNig to advance my ambition to seek re-election as Governor of Edo State.

“I, as always, remain committed to engendering good governance and sustainable development of our dear state,” the governor wrote.

Also, the PDP announced the defection on its verified Twitter handle, saying, “The Governor of Edo State, H. E. Governor Obaseki has defected to our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig. The declaration was made this afternoon at the state Secretariat of our party in Benin city, Edo State. Power to the people.”

Obaseki had on Tuesday resigned from the APC after failing to win the support of party leaders including the erstwhile National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, who had been at war with him over the control of political affairs in Edo.

His resignation came after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja which led to the Chairman of PDP in Edo, Mr Tony Aziegbemi, announcing that the governor would soon join their party.