Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has formally announced his decision to resign his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He announced this as he updated newsmen on the outcome of his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday 16th June.

APC’s screening committee had earlier disqualified Obaseki over discrepancies in his HSC and NYSC certificates.

Rumours are flying that the governor might default to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a major opponent of the APC.