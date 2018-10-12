Obasanjo’s Endorsement: APC, Presidency Go After PDP, Atiku

In the ongoing battle between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the number one seat of the President of Nigeria in 2019, the emergence of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is still generating a lot of dust.

Prior to Atiku’s endorsement by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta on Thursday in Abeokuta, Ogun state, the APC had indicted the PDP of being the whistle blower who unearthed the Special Audit/Forensic Investigation of Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) which indicted Abubakar, for the mismanagement of the Fund.

The ruling party alleged that it was the PDP’s present National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that had spearheaded the publication of the report.

Yekini Nabena, National Publicity Secretary of the APC noted that it is therefore ironic and laughable for the PDP to accuse senior officials of the APC led administration of “deliberate efforts to impugn on the character” of the PDP Presidential Candidate.

Meanwhile, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, has said that the reported endorsement of Abubakar by Obasanjo was nothing more than predictable somersault and it also betrayed a lack of understanding of “today’s politics” which is about god governance.

The Presidency insisted that the country voted for change in 2015 and that the President Buhari led administration is proud of its own records, while that of the PDP is manifested by the devastating social and economic impact of large scale corruption during their governance.

With an insistence of the President’s fight against corruption, the APC has called out the PDP on the fact that it cannot be simplistic and attempt to wish away the issue of the integrity of candidates seeking elections into positions at all a levels.

The Presidency further said that why the President will not relent in the war against corruption is because abandoning the war against corruption is not an option and since the ordinary people are the ultimate victims if the country surrenders to corruption and let its perpetrators go unpunished, the President is committing all necessary efforts to combat antigraft.

“President Buhari is in this battle against graft because he cannot allow a few, rapacious, and selfish class of the elite to divert the resources meant for the well-being of the ordinary people to their private pockets.

“Nigerians trust President Buhari in this effort because they are convinced he is not in government for personal financial benefits, or for an ego trip. It is just eleven years ago that the former President and Vice President in their ugly fight for power accused each other of corruption. Nigerians are yet to forget all that”, the Presidency said.