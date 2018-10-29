Obasanjo’s Dance Steps in Akwa Ibom

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, could be said to be fun-personified and a comedian of sort. Though he is over 80 years old, he is still appears very much strong and agile.

The former Head of State and President showed off his dance steps as he recently arrived Akwa Ibom with chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party. Governor Udom Emmanuel and his colleagues were thrown into laughter as Obasanjo gave the young man a run for his money.

The ex-President with a long name, Chief Olusegun Mathew Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo, GCFR, bagged his Ph.D. earlier this year from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), a varsity he established while he was president.