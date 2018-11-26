Obasanjo, Jonathan, others Storm Yola for Atiku

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan honoured former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at his coronation as the 7th Wazirin Adamawa on Sunday.

Also present were Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Vice President Namadi Sambo, PDP’s presidential running mate Peter Obi and PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus.

Obasanjo expressed confidence in Atiku’s ability to carry out the functions of his new office with dignity, integrity and honour, adding that he would perform well if elected president of Nigeria.

“I do know that you cherish and understand what culture is. At all points you are a cultured person. I also know that when we were in Abuja, and we were dealing with both national and international affairs, you did not abandon culture. So, don’t abandon culture even as president of this country,” Obasanjo said.

FCT Minister Mohammed Bello, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, wished Atiku long life and good health in his new office.

“His Excellency, Mr. President sent me here as a mark of the high respect he has for you and to show that he holds the Waziri Adamawa 7, in high esteem because of the deep relationship they have. So, he mandated me to come and deliver his good wishes to you to live long in good health and have peace on the throne,” he said.

Other dignitaries at the event were two former governors of Adamawa State, Boni Haruna and Bala Ngilari; former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu; former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi; Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State; former governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, among others.