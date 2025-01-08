Nyesom De Porcupine! 2027′ Vote

Eyes are rolling and frisking. 2027 isn’t just another election year, it is rather a year of great revelation and the difficulties in having an accurate permutation on how it would possibly pan out, very tight!

I may have other interests in that election, but my predominant interest is on the Honorable Minister of FCT Hon. Nyesom Wike and his vote.

It is very certain to say that he has achieved some level of political prominence, with structure and foot soldiers that are very indomitable.

One may not like his style of Pocupine and Kasongo politics, but the truth is , such has been the lifter of his political carrier. As a wise Porcupine and Warthog Wike has deployed his quills to shoo off his political woes, sparing none. The quills usually lie flat against the porcupine’s body until they encounter a threat, at which point they “puff up” and erect their quills, swinging their spiny tails until the threat either leaves them alone or gets a sharp whack with a face, hand, or paw full of quills. That is how a Porcupine behaves, the political style of Wike.

He doesn’t have either a permanent enemy or friend. His best friend today may be his worse enemy tomorrow vice versa. Huggle and snuggle with his quills you will be fine with him , in the contrary, playing a rough play one collects the sharp spikes without mercy even if one was previously his best friend.

He keeps dossiers of people that come his ways, their good, their bad and their horrible,pulling out each as circumstances demands. He would always have something bad to say about one who over step boundaries.

If he was able to take on Dr. Peter Odili in a “vam vam vam”( reckless ) way none should expect unconditional respect and loyalty from him even his current principal, Wike De political Porcupine!

In 2023 his vote was divided between APC and PDP. In 2027 with his running battle with Governor Fubara will one still expect same voting pattern? He voted against his party in the Presidential election because of an alleged victimisation, unfairness and political depolarization. Would he still vote against the party in 2027 if his candidate emerges as the flag bearer? Or would he vote for allegiance, loyalty etc to him that made him minister of FCT? Or is he gunning for that top position himself? He is a political Warthog with this song heralding everywhere he goes

“Kasongo yeye

Mumbali nanga

Kasongo mbona wewo

Songa libala ooh ye ye ye

Kasongo mbona wewo

Mbona wewo

Mumbali nanga yee”

My eyes on Wike De Kasongo! De Porcupine!! De Warthog!!

For now he is doing pretty well as FCT Minister. One of the best if not the best Minister in President Tinubu’ cabinet.

2027 my eyes on Nyesom’ vote!!

Dr. Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

