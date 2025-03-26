Nursing Students in Delta State Reject Remi Tinubu as “Mother of the Nation”

A viral video has emerged showing students of the Delta State School of Nursing, Agbor, rejecting Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as “our mother” during her visit to the state on Tuesday, 25th March 2025.

The incident took place during an event where Mrs. Tinubu, through her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), advocated for free treatment programs for HIV/AIDS patients.

She also encouraged traditional rulers to support campaigns against female genital mutilation (FGM).

During the event, an MC (Master of Ceremonies) attempted to lead the students in a song, calling the First Lady “our mother.” However, the students rejected the title, chanting instead:

“Na your mama be this” (translated as “This is your mother”).

This unexpected reaction stirred reactions on social media, with many linking it to the hardships Nigerians have faced under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Despite the controversy, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori praised Mrs. Tinubu’s work, stating:

“The country is witnessing great transformation in the health sector. We commend the First Lady for her strong determination and dedication to improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians.”

Mrs. Tinubu also met with the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council in Asaba, where she spoke on the impact of HIV/AIDS on young people and the need for increased awareness.

Recently, a 30-day “Rant Challenge” emerged online, with citizens sharing personal struggles due to economic challenges.

In a related development, the Delta State Ministry of Health refunded unauthorized fees collected from students in state-owned nursing colleges. Over 162 students from the College of Nursing, Asaba, and the College of Nursing, Sapele, received millions of naira in refunds.

Governor Oborevwori condemned these illegal levies, stating:

“We are committed to alleviating the financial burden on parents and students, especially during these challenging times.”

In May 2024, Governor Oborevwori pledged to work with the federal government to improve healthcare in Delta State.

During the opening of the College of Nursing Sciences, Onicha-Uku, he announced the donation of a 32-seater bus to the school.