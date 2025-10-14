Ntu And The Boiling Temperature Of Zion Ministry

Last weekend was a bomb. All roads led to Ntu in Ngor- Okpala Local Government Area in Imo State. Nothing was as crowded as those three days in that small sleepy village. Hotels fully booked, all cabs enroute to Ngor Okpala, business activities at their best performance especially those that had to do with basic human needs ( Shelter, food, movement etc)

Imo was at its 100c degree boiling point. The crowd was very massive, a testament to the spiritual cravings and longing of an average Christian. They would never have it enough. Once there is a glimmer of hope to receive healing, deliverance, breakthrough, prophetic declaration, and prophesies, the assurance of seeing them in great number is cock sure. Nobody is seen in past tense of total relief and liberation. It is always a continuous tense of seeking one solution or another.

What was a beehive, a mammoth of crowd that would have made drops of rain to get to the ground very impossible in Ntu Ngor Okpala those three day is today a shadow of itself.

All gone back to their various destination, to hustle, struggle and continue to keep faith, seeking the more from other sources of spiritual empowerment programs what they didn’t get sorted out in the Zion Ministry 100 days fasting and prayer conclusion.

The journey continues until rest is found. The quest continues until it becomes Uhuru, and the digging continues until there is nothing to dig out from ancestral and generational challenges.

Ntu in Ngor Okpala and its environs has gone back to their normal sleepy mood. Stretched and exposed for three days. What next? For three days, the villagers saw a crowd never before. What next? Sold their wares and local food with profit margin never seen before. What next? Having been stretched beyond their normal elastic limits, what becomes of them now that the elastic has gone back to its normal size? What happens when elastic is overstretched and released? The elasticity is often compromised.

One hopes that the level of compromises that these three days’ massive experiences of the villagers wouldn’t be inimical to their usual lifestyle.

The craving to have increases by having, and the taste bud of one who has eaten is more prone to food temptation than the one who has not eaten before.

The village has gone back to its sleepy and quiet mode. Waiting for another program of Zion that would attract such a massive crowd. Imagine what that village would become if the crowd seen few days ago becomes recurrent by monthly? Until next year for another 100 days prayer and fasting conclusion, let the small Ntu village remain quiet and sleepy and avoid by God’s grace possible Corinthian spirit to sustain the boom and profits made which surely isn’t sustainable and strange to them.

The temperature triggered by Zion Ministry at its 100c is simmering down. In days to come Ntu would be deserted and life gone back to normal. Such is life. Nothing lasts forever. As life temperature rises, rise with it. As it cools, equally cool with it.

Exposure in piecemeal is touching Ntu and its environs through the flakes of showers of Zion Ministry activities.

Thinking about Ntu and the surrounding villages in relation to Zion Ministry nothing but the film “The Gods Must Be Crazy came to my mind.” It is a 1980 South African comedy film about a San hunter-gatherer from the Kalahari Desert whose tranquil tribe is disrupted by an empty Coca-Cola bottle that falls from an airplane. The hunter-gatherer, Xi, believes the bottle was a gift from the gods and sets out on a journey to return it to them at the “end of the world”.

Xi’s tribe initially found the strange object useful, but soon its unique value caused jealousy and fighting, something previously unknown in their peaceful community. Could Ntu become like Xi’ tribe? Only time would tell.

Jarlathuche@gmail.com