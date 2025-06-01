NSUK Appoints Three New Deputy Vice-Chancellors in Major Leadership Reshuffle

In a move signaling a new phase of academic and administrative leadership, Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK) has announced the appointment of three new Deputy Vice-Chancellors.

The appointments were made during the 129th Regular Meeting of the University Senate, held on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the university’s Senate Chamber.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sa’adatu Hassan Liman, who presided over the meeting, stated that the appointments take effect from July 7, 2025, and are aimed at strengthening the institution’s academic, administrative, and research mandates.

Professor Muhammad Maikano Ari has been appointed as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic. He is a distinguished Professor of Animal Nutrition in the Department of Animal Science and brings a wealth of experience to the role. He has previously served as Director of Quality Assurance and Servicom, as well as Special Adviser on Multi-lateral Cooperation to the Nasarawa State Governor between 2007 and 2011. He is currently the Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies and is widely regarded for his contributions to academic quality and institutional development.

Dr. Halima Doma Kutigi will serve as Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration. She is an Associate Professor of Public and International Law at NSUK’s Faculty of Law. Dr. Kutigi holds LLB, LLM, and PhD degrees from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and the University of Jos. She has served as the Director of the Bayo Ojo Centre for Arbitration and Mediation Studies, Head of the Islamic Law Department, and currently as Deputy Dean of the Faculty. Her administrative acumen and legal expertise are expected to bring greater efficiency to university operations.

Dr. K’tso Ngharbu has been appointed as Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research and Innovations. He is a pioneering figure in Medical Geology in Nigeria and an Associate Professor who earned his PhD through a joint program between Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and the University of Silesia in Poland. He is currently the Director of Linkages and International Cooperation at NSUK and has held high-profile positions in global scientific organizations, including serving as the only African board member of the International Environmental and Health Sciences Consortium (IEHSC). He is credited with founding both the first Center for Medical Geology Research and the first Center for European Studies in Africa, both situated at NSUK.

Reacting to the appointments, Professor Yahaya A. Adadu, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and member of the university’s Senate, described the development as timely and appropriate.

“This is a university assignment, and it is appropriate. Some of them are already on the beats. Dr. K’tso is already the Director of Linkages, and his new appointment complements what he has already been doing so far,” he remarked.

The appointments have been widely welcomed by staff and academic stakeholders as a strategic step toward bolstering the university’s commitment to academic excellence, global partnerships, and innovation-driven development.

“This marks a new era for our university. These distinguished scholars and administrators bring a combined depth of experience, leadership, and vision that will propel NSUK forward,” said Vice-Chancellor Professor Liman during the announcement.