NSCDC’s Mining Unit Dismisses Misconduct Claims, Vows to Sustain Enforcement

The Commander of the Mining Marshals, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) John Onoja Attah, has reaffirmed the unit’s unwavering commitment to eradicating illegal mining activities across Nigeria. Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, ACC Attah hailed the resolute and impressionable efforts of the special security force in enforcing mining laws and restoring order in the solid minerals sector.

Attah credited the success of the Mining Marshals to the strong political will of the Federal Government, particularly the leadership of the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, whose reforms have breathed fresh momentum into the fight against illegal mining. He also acknowledged the strategic guidance of the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Prof. Abubakar Ahmed Audi, in establishing an effective operational framework for the unit.

The commander stated that their operations are yielding visible results, with criminal networks being dismantled, government control over mining assets being restored, and sanity returning to previously lawless mining sites. He emphasized that this progress is made possible by the unwavering support of Dr. Alake and the foundational leadership of CG Audi.

Since their inauguration, the Mining Marshals, operating under the NSCDC, have conducted high-impact operations nationwide, leading to over 300 arrests of illegal miners and their financiers. They have also seized and forfeited illegal mining equipment, disrupted smuggling networks involved in gold and other mineral theft, and enhanced protection for licensed miners and host communities. Collaboration with state governments has improved monitoring, intelligence gathering, and license revalidation, boosting investor confidence in Nigeria’s mining sector.

The Mining Marshals’ operations have extended beyond arrests, fostering positive socio-economic impacts. Communities previously ravaged by insecurity and environmental degradation from illegal mining are now experiencing stability and ecological recovery. Artisanal miners are being sensitized and integrated into legal frameworks, while government revenues from solid minerals show steady growth.

Responding to recent claims of misconduct by officers in Nasarawa State, Attah dismissed the reports as baseless fabrications by disgruntled criminals. He assured the public of the unit’s strict adherence to professionalism and legal protocols, warning that any officer found guilty of misconduct would face disciplinary action.

Looking ahead, ACC Attah expressed optimism about Nigeria’s mining sector under ongoing reforms, urging citizens, traditional leaders, and the media to support efforts to make mining a key driver of economic diversification. He declared that they are building a lasting legacy and that with sustained government backing and stakeholder cooperation, Nigeria will soon be a global model for sustainable and inclusive mineral resource development.

The Mining Marshals’ intensified operations signal the Federal Government’s determination to sanitize the sector, combat revenue leakages, and harness Nigeria’s vast mineral wealth for national development.